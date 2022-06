Cash stock markets, bonds and FX are closed on Monday in the US (there may be skeleton staffing at some bank desks).

CME futures hours are, in summary (there are exceptions):

Globex is open for a few hours on Sunday evening (see rows 5 to ( in pic below)(1700 to midnight Chicago time), 19 June.

Globex is then closed for Monday with a reopening Monday afternoon (Chicago time).

See the pic below:

For (much!) more detail, check this out:

You can download the Excel info sheet as shown below: