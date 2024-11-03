Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates, some USD softness:
- EUR/USD 1.0881
- USD/JPY 152.15
- GBP/USD 1.2962
- USD/CHF 0.8675
- USD/CAD 1.3921
- AUD/USD 0.6605
- NZD/USD 0.5992
Weekend news:
- OPEC+ agrees to delay December oil output increase
- Final New York Times poll shows razor-tight Presidential race
- Harris odds jump further after influential Iowa poll shows her with a shocking lead
