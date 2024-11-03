Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, some USD softness:

EUR/USD 1.0881

USD/JPY 152.15

GBP/USD 1.2962

USD/CHF 0.8675

USD/CAD 1.3921

AUD/USD 0.6605

NZD/USD 0.5992

Weekend news:

And I'll be back with more