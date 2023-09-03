Good morning/afternoon/evening and welcome to the new forex week - On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Indicative rates, not a lot of change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.0782
- USD/JPY 146.17
- GBP/USD 1.2590
- USD/CHF 0.8855
- USD/CAD 1.3597
- AUD/USD 0.6454
- NZD/USD 0.5951
Reminded - it's a US market holiday on Monday, 4 September 2023. Also in Canada.
We'll get to do the this thin liquidity thing all over again tomorrow!