Good morning/afternoon/evening and welcome to the new forex week - On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.0782

USD/JPY 146.17

GBP/USD 1.2590

USD/CHF 0.8855

USD/CAD 1.3597

AUD/USD 0.6454

NZD/USD 0.5951

Reminded - it's a US market holiday on Monday, 4 September 2023. Also in Canada.

We'll get to do the this thin liquidity thing all over again tomorrow!