As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.0924

USD/JPY 146.53

GBP/USD 1.2804

USD/CHF 0.8583

USD/CAD 1.3875

AUD/USD 0.6519

NZD/USD 0.5958

Oil markets are yet to open, but a bit of a heads up ahead of that. Saudi Aramco has raised its official selling price (OSP) for Arab light for Asia by USD 0.20/bbl to USD 2.00/bbl above the benchmark (Oman/Dubai average) for September. This is the first bump higher in three months.