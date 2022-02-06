As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all ()they are already doing so), so take care out there. Some change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1463
- USD/JPY 115.27
- GBP/USD 1.3533
- USD/CHF 0.9251
- USD/CAD 1.2745
- AUD/USD 0.7075
- NZD/USD 0.6609 (note its a holiday in New Zealand today)
I'll be back soon with weekend news, but do check these out already posted: