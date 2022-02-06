As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all ()they are already doing so), so take care out there. Some change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1463

USD/JPY 115.27

GBP/USD 1.3533

USD/CHF 0.9251

USD/CAD 1.2745

AUD/USD 0.7075

NZD/USD 0.6609 (note its a holiday in New Zealand today)

