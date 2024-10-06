As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.0970

USD/JPY 148.77

GBP/USD 1.3114

USD/CHF 0.8589

USD/CAD 1.3570

AUD/USD 0.6789

NZD/USD 0.6158

A couple of items from the weekend, and I'll post a few more soon:

Also, week ahead previews: