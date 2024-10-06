As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.0970
- USD/JPY 148.77
- GBP/USD 1.3114
- USD/CHF 0.8589
- USD/CAD 1.3570
- AUD/USD 0.6789
- NZD/USD 0.6158
A couple of items from the weekend, and I'll post a few more soon:
- China house sales rose over the holiday period - property sector recovery?
- Saudi Arabia has raised its main oil prices for buyers in Asia, well above expectations
- Crude oil price forecast
Also, week ahead previews: