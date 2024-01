Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0950

USD/JPY 144.63

GBP/USD 1.2723

USD/CHF 0.8488

USD/CAD 1.3357

AUD/USD 0.6725

NZD/USD 0.6242

Not too much change from late Friday's levels.