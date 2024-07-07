As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
The mover in this very time is EUR, down from its level late Friday after the French election appears to have reulsted in a hung parliament. This is not a completely unexpected results, which has limited the drop in EUR so far.
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0810, down from around 1.0835 late on Friday
- USD/JPY 160.70
- GBP/USD 1.2799
- USD/CHF 0.8970
- USD/CAD 1.3643
- AUD/USD 0.6737
- NZD/USD 0.6141