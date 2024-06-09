As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

It'll be 'thinner for longer' here this morning with Australian markets closed for a holiday.

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0790 ... A touch lower than late Friday following French election news over the weekend:

French President Emmanuel Macron has called an election for later this month

He did so after afterr Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party polled strongly in the European Union vote. If Le Pen's party wins a parliamentary majority, Macron would be left without a say in domestic affairs.

USD/JPY 156.73

GBP/USD 1.2721

USD/CHF 0.8959

USD/CAD 1.3755

AUD/USD 0.6587

NZD/USD 0.6108

How did we get here?