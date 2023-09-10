Good morning/afternoon/evening and welcome to the new forex week - On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0719
- USD/JPY 146.89 ... Weekend interview : Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
- GBP/USD 1.2481
- USD/CHF 0.8919
- USD/CAD 1.3630
- AUD/USD 0.6388
- NZD/USD 0.5898