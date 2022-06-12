On a Monday morning, market  liquidity  is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Australian markets are closed today for a public holiday so thinner liquidity conditions will persist a little longer than normal today.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

  • EUR/USD 1.0513
  • USD/JPY 134.38
  • GBP/USD 1.2320
  • USD/CHF 0.9878
  • USD/CAD 1.2780
  • AUD/USD 0.7038
  • NZD/USD 0.6351

 Bitcoin  is around USD27.5K

I'll be back with weekend news soon. Scroll down the main page to check out what has been posted over the weekend already.