Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity Liquidity Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange marke Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange marke Read this Term is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

The weekend brought further developments on the US bank failure. Adam had the latest:

Bailout Bailout A bailout is defined as a provision or mechanism of financial assistance to either a corporation or country in a bid to avert bankruptcy. The term became popularized during the global financial crisis in the United States following the passage of massive stimulus packages. A common example for many involved the bailout given the to the US automotive sector in 2009 to help avert its collapse, given the importance it held in the US economy. For example, the automotive company General Motors was gi A bailout is defined as a provision or mechanism of financial assistance to either a corporation or country in a bid to avert bankruptcy. The term became popularized during the global financial crisis in the United States following the passage of massive stimulus packages. A common example for many involved the bailout given the to the US automotive sector in 2009 to help avert its collapse, given the importance it held in the US economy. For example, the automotive company General Motors was gi Read this Term expectations have lent a bid to currencies against the dollar early here, all are higher than their late Friday levels US time:

EUR/USD 1.0651

USD/JPY 134.78

GBP/USD 1.2031

USD/CHF 0.9205

USD/CAD 1.3808

AUD/USD 0.6602

NZD/USD 0.6138

And, another reminder, the above are indicative.