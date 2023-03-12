Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

The weekend brought further developments on the US bank failure. Adam had the latest:

US government to make 'material' announcement on Silicon Valley Bank today - report

Bailout expectations have lent a bid to currencies against the dollar early here, all are higher than their late Friday levels US time:

  • EUR/USD 1.0651
  • USD/JPY 134.78
  • GBP/USD 1.2031
  • USD/CHF 0.9205
  • USD/CAD 1.3808
  • AUD/USD 0.6602
  • NZD/USD 0.6138

And, another reminder, the above are indicative.

