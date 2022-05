On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

USD bids in the early pricing:

EUR/USD 1.0393

USD/JPY 129.33

GBP/USD 1.2240

USD/CHF 1.0018

USD/CAD 1.2924

AUD/USD 0.6917

NZD/USD 0.6275

I'll be back with weekend news soon.