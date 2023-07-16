Good morning and welcome to the new FX week!On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

As a ps. Japanese markets are closed today for a holiday. New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong major Forex centres are all open, as is China. With Japan out thin liquidity will persist a little longer unto SG and HK become active. Its currently just 4am in Singapore and Hong Kong at I post

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.1229

USD/JPY 138.75

GBP/USD 1.3091

USD/CHF 0.8616

USD/CAD 1.3221

AUD/USD 0.6833

NZD/USD 0.6354

I'll be back soon with weekend news.