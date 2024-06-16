As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0700
- USD/JPY 157.35
- GBP/USD 1.2688
- USD/CHF 0.8910
- USD/CAD 1.3737
- AUD/USD 0.6620
- NZD/USD 0.6133
There is a wee bit of news about over the weekend, I'll BRB with that separately (for example, Fed's Kashkart said its reasonable that a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut could come in December).