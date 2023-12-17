Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates, not a lot of change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.0901
- USD/JPY 142.11
- GBP/USD 1.2696
- USD/CHF 0.8695
- USD/CAD 1.3371
- AUD/USD 0.6700
- NZD/USD 0.6180, a little lower. There has been some data from NZ this morning, a consumer confidence survey jumping to its highest in 2 years. I'll have more to come on this separately.