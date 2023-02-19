Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.



As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Take note that Monday is a holiday in the US and Canda, this will sap some interest from Asia trade (reduced customer follows).



Levels guide, repeat ... only a guide!

EUR/USD 1.0685

USD/JPY 134.32

GBP/USD 1.2039

USD/CHF 0.9265

USD/CAD 1.3478

AUD/USD 0.6874

NZD/USD 0.6239