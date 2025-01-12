As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
ps. It's a Japanese holiday today, which will keep it thinner for longer. Singapore and Hong Kong will return liqudiituy to markets when bums hit seats in these centres.
Indicative rates, little change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.0241
- USD/JPY 157.82
- GBP/USD 1.2199
- USD/CHF 0.9165
- USD/CAD 1.4424
- AUD/USD 0.6150
- NZD/USD 0.5559