As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. And its a US holiday Monday so we'll be pretty much doing this all over again tomorrow!

Some small change from late Friday levels, a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is (still!) a key concern:

EUR/USD 1.1315

USD/JPY 114.90

GBP/USD 1.3589

USD/CHF 0.9214

USD/CAD 1.2754

AUD/USD 0.7168

NZD/USD 0.6639

Be back soon with weekend news.