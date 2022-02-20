As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. And its a US holiday Monday so we'll be pretty much doing this all over again tomorrow!
Some small change from late Friday levels, a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is (still!) a key concern:
- EUR/USD 1.1315
- USD/JPY 114.90
- GBP/USD 1.3589
- USD/CHF 0.9214
- USD/CAD 1.2754
- AUD/USD 0.7168
- NZD/USD 0.6639
Be back soon with weekend news.