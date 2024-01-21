Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates:

  • EUR/USD 1.0893
  • USD/JPY 148.12
  • GBP/USD 1.2696
  • USD/CHF 0.8685
  • USD/CAD 1.3445
  • AUD/USD 0.6591
  • NZD/USD 0.6114

Not a lot of change from late Friday levels.

