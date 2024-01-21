Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0893
- USD/JPY 148.12
- GBP/USD 1.2696
- USD/CHF 0.8685
- USD/CAD 1.3445
- AUD/USD 0.6591
- NZD/USD 0.6114
Not a lot of change from late Friday levels.
In weekend news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race to be President.
Ron. Gone.