As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there. Its also a week of many holidays for many major FX centres. Official and unofficial. TL;DR is that the vast bulk of institutional pariticants will be more or less absent through until the new year. Here at ForexLive we'll be taking the official holidays, while service on the other days will be reduced.

Indicative rates, little change from late Friday: