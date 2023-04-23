On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

EUR/USD 1.0989

USD/JPY 134.04 Down a little from late Friday - there are Japanese media reports about that the Bank of Japan is looking it its policy settings. The BOJ meeting is late this week and rumours persist that there is the possibility that new Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will usher in changes, to YCC

GBP/USD 1.2436

USD/CHF 0.8925

USD/CAD 1.3528

AUD/USD 0.6700

NZD/USD 0.6141

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda