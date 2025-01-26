As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

ps. It's an Australian holiday today, markets are closed, which will keep it thinner for longer. New Zealand markets are trading.

Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong will return liqudiituy to markets when bums hit seats in these centres. Its currently just prior to 6am in Japan and 5am in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Indicative rates, the USD a touch stronger, as is the yen. Trump has imposed tariffs on ... Columbia (!) ... I'll be back with other news soon.