Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Note that is a New Zealand holiday today, so FX is thinner than its unusually skinny self at this time.

Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday levels: