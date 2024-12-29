As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there. Of course, its even more precarious than usual with all the holidays around the pace. It'll be another patchy holiday week to come. Liquidity and interest is going to remain thin. It'll pick up a little from January 2 and 3 but will approach normal from the 6th.

