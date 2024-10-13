As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Weekend China news:
- China offers few details on stimulus in Saturday's press conference
- Four of China's biggest state-owned banks confirm mortgage rate cuts, beginning October 25
- China September CPI rate fell below August and below expectations. PPI slumped further.
Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday level, but AUD and NZD a touch softer after the China news over the weekend
- EUR/USD 1.0938
- USD/JPY 149.05
- GBP/USD 1.3073
- USD/CHF 0.8572
- USD/CAD 1.3758
- AUD/USD 0.6745
- NZD/USD 0.6102