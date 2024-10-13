As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Weekend China news:

Indicative rates, not a lot changed from late Friday level, but AUD and NZD a touch softer after the China news over the weekend

  • EUR/USD 1.0938
  • USD/JPY 149.05
  • GBP/USD 1.3073
  • USD/CHF 0.8572
  • USD/CAD 1.3758
  • AUD/USD 0.6745
  • NZD/USD 0.6102
monday morning