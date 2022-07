On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

EUR/USD 1.0085

USD/JPY 138.59

GBP/USD 1.1874

USD/CHF 0.9778

USD/CAD 1.3022

AUD/USD 0.6788

NZD/USD 0.6159

