A little bit of movement in forex markets in the VERY early morning here - its only just after 8am in New Zealand. The movement is in response to the weekend news of a man shot to death at a Trump rally. The shooter was also shot and killed. Greg was on it over the weekend:
- Former Pres. Trump rushed off stage after apparent shots fired
- Statement from Former Pres. Trump after assassination attempt
Trump got a graze on the ear.
So, yeah a bit of a wobble for FX markets to kick off the week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0886
- USD/JPY 157.92
- GBP/USD 1.2970
- USD/CHF 0.8944
- USD/CAD 1.3644
- AUD/USD 0.6773
- NZD/USD 0.6108