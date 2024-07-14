A little bit of movement in forex markets in the VERY early morning here - its only just after 8am in New Zealand. The movement is in response to the weekend news of a man shot to death at a Trump rally. The shooter was also shot and killed. Greg was on it over the weekend:

Trump got a graze on the ear.

So, yeah a bit of a wobble for FX markets to kick off the week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates: