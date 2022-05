On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday, AUD up a few tics.

EUR/USD 1.0554

USD/JPY 130.51

GBP/USD 1.2357, a few tics firmer only

USD/CHF 0.9870, a few tics to the downside (again, thin liquidity move)

USD/CAD 1.2900

AUD/USD 0.7077

NZD/USD 0.6410