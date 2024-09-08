Info comes via the monthly Report on Jobs, produced by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG in the UK.

survey reported a significant slowdown in the labour market in August

job placements declining sharply - permanent job placements dropped at their fastest rate in five months

wage growth easing - wage growth for new permanent employees fell to its lowest level in five months, marking one of the weakest performances since early 2021

salaries increased last month at a rate of growth that was the slowest since March