Moody's rating agency has downgraded its GDP forecast for China next year:

the 2023 forecast remains at 5%

2024 cut to 4% from 4.5% the firm was expecting previously

Moody's reasoning that:

China is facing "considerable growth challenges" stemming from weak business and consumer confidence amid economic and policy uncertainty, continued property sector woes and an aging working population.

"Data from China suggest that the economic recovery from a prolonged zero-COVID policy remains muted, as the reopening momentum seen in March, April and May appears to be waning."

"We believe that low consumer confidence is holding back household spending, and economic and policy uncertainty will continue to weigh on business decisions".