Moody's places Israel's A1 ratings on review for downgrade

Israel's backed senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at aaa

Says placed on review for downgrade Israel's (p)A1 foreign-currency senior unsecured shelf and senior unsecured MTN programme ratings

Will also assess whether the conflict will interrupt or reverse previously expected positive trends in debt metrics in Israel

Says the review period may be longer than the typical three months

Says due to conflict there is a diversion risk of resources, investment drop, loss of confidence, which may undermine economic outlook

Moody's cite negatives due to conflict.

more to come

The shekel had been pointing this way already. Like everything else ILS had been weak against the strong dollar, but that worsened notably after the terror attacks and escalation.