Moody's analysts opn the US economy outlook:

  • For US, geopolitics and policies pose greater risks than china's slowdown
  • US economy can absorb impact of China's slower growth
  • Government and company policies will have greater credit effects for us sectors
  • China's potentially slower growth over next few years unlikely to have material knock-on impacts on domestically-driven us economy
  • Among services sectors, a China slowdown could weaken discretionary industries in the US, such as tourism and higher education
  • Among US sectors with high exposure to China, agriculture is likely to be less affected
moodys 25 May 2023