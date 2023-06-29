Moody's analysts opn the US economy outlook:
- For US, geopolitics and policies pose greater risks than china's slowdown
- US economy can absorb impact of China's slower growth
- Government and company policies will have greater credit effects for us sectors
- China's potentially slower growth over next few years unlikely to have material knock-on impacts on domestically-driven us economy
- Among services sectors, a China slowdown could weaken discretionary industries in the US, such as tourism and higher education
- Among US sectors with high exposure to China, agriculture is likely to be less affected