Last week we had state-owned commercial banks cutting rates:

The state banks are:

  • Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of China (BoC), Bank of Communications (BoCom), and the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
  • policymaking banks include the Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), the China Development Bank (CDB), and the Export-Import Bank of China

Non-state banks cut rates today. Joint-stock commercial banks cut deposit rates today.

Banks including China Merchants Bank, China Citic Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp

  • cut rates on demand deposits by 5 basis points to 0.2%
  • cut rates on two-year time deposits by 10 bp
  • cut three-year and five-year time deposits by 15 bp

Later this week we have rate setting from the PBOC, a cut is looking likely:

PBOC building

