Last week we had state-owned commercial banks cutting rates:

The state banks are:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of China (BoC), Bank of Communications (BoCom), and the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)

policymaking banks include the Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), the China Development Bank (CDB), and the Export-Import Bank of China

Non-state banks cut rates today. Joint-stock commercial banks cut deposit rates today.

Banks including China Merchants Bank, China Citic Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp

cut rates on demand deposits by 5 basis points to 0.2%

cut rates on two-year time deposits by 10 bp

cut three-year and five-year time deposits by 15 bp

Later this week we have rate setting from the PBOC, a cut is looking likely:

