Bank Of China have cut yuan deposit rates also. Construction Bank too.

Others following along also.

Earlier this week I posted on 'requests' from Chinese authorities to cut rates:

But there is some head-kicking going on:

Note: 'calls on' and 'asks' means getting a kick in the head in China.

china li qiang 28 February 2023

China's Premier Li Qiang

