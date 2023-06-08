Earlier:
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China cuts yuan deposit rates
- Chinese media speculate on a loan prime rate cut after banks reduced deposit rates
Bank Of China have cut yuan deposit rates also. Construction Bank too.
Others following along also.
Earlier this week I posted on 'requests' from Chinese authorities to cut rates:
But there is some head-kicking going on:
- China calls on biggest banks to cut deposit rates to bolster the economy
- China regulator reportedly asks major state-owned banks to lower dollar deposit rates
- Pressure on the People's Bank of China "to keep policy loose and supportive"
Note: 'calls on' and 'asks' means getting a kick in the head in China.
China's Premier Li Qiang
