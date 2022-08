European benchmark TTF natural gas pries have extended today's gain to 10.7% and that breaks the July 27 spike high. It's the most-expensive level since a brief spike on March 7-8 and will be the highest close ever.

This is an utter and ongoing calamity for the eurozone and increasingly reflected in the euro. The commodity currencies have recouped a bit of ground on the dollar on better risk appetite today but the euro is making new lows. It's now down 84 pips on the day at 1.0176.