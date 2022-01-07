10am US ET (1500 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in "U.S. Monetary Policy for 2022" panel before virtual American Economic Association Annual Meeting.

12.15 pm US ET (1715 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates "Black Entrepreneurs and Financial Constraints" session before a virtual American Economic Association annual meeting.

12.30 pm US ET (1730 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barking will speak before the Maryland Bankers Association's First Friday Economic Outlook Forum.

None of the above are voters on the Federal Open Market Committee this year. Who is? Check this out:

Here are the new voters on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2022