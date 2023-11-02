Apple provided a sales forecast for the holiday sales quarter that missed Wall Street expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri stated that sales for the current quarter are expected to be similar to the previous year, contrary to Wall Street's expectation of a 4.97% increase to $122.98 billion.

Apple shares fell 3.6% in after-hours trading in response to the forecast.

Apple reported quarterly sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by increased iPhone sales and a $1 billion boost in services revenue, offsetting declines in Mac and iPad sales.

Revenue from China dipped by 2.5%, and supply constraints were noted for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices.

Despite global smartphone challenges, Apple's sales in China saw growth, driven by iPhone sales and services revenue.

Apple is working on manufacturing more iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices to meet demand.

The smartphone market is expected to recover in 2024, benefiting Apple in the long term.

Apple is focusing on generative artificial intelligence to enhance its products.

iPhone sales remain strong, with $43.81 billion in sales for the fourth quarter.

Mac and iPad sales declined, as did sales in the wearables segment, which includes Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple's services segment, including Apple TV+, experienced a 16% rise in revenue.