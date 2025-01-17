trump xi meeting

More from China's Xi:

  • There are inevitable differences between China and US, the key is to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and find proper ways to resolve issues .
  • China a US shares broad common interests and broader space for cooperation. Can be partners and friends.
  • Question of Taiwan concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. I hope US will handle it with great care.
  • Essence of China – US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win– win. Confrontation and conflict should not be our choice.
  • Both sides should strengthen cooperation based on principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation

The Chinese state media adds:

  • The two leaders agreed to establish strategic channels of communication and maintain regular contact on major issues of common interest to the two countries.

Let the games begin.