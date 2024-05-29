More from IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath speaking from Beijing:
- China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms
- Create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based
- IMF research shows over a 15 year period, with good reforms, China's GDP could be 18% higher
- Continue to see need for re-orientating fiscal policy towards more consumption
Earlier from the IMF:
Gopinath sounds encouraged, and encouraging on China, but has a realistic expectation, adding:
- Have to wait and see what china's new potential long-term strategy could actually deliver
- Economy-wide level growth will require a strengthening of all parts of the economy