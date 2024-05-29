More from IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath speaking from Beijing:

China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms

Create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based

IMF research shows over a 15 year period, with good reforms, China's GDP could be 18% higher

Continue to see need for re-orientating fiscal policy towards more consumption

Earlier from the IMF:

Gopinath sounds encouraged, and encouraging on China, but has a realistic expectation, adding:

Have to wait and see what china's new potential long-term strategy could actually deliver

Economy-wide level growth will require a strengthening of all parts of the economy