government will continue to analyse the impact of the strengthening yen on the economy and respond appropriately

said the stronger yen could affect the economy both positively and negatively through various channels, such as overseas sales of exporters and import costs on households and businesses

noted that the yen has been trading above an average 145 to the dollar that Japanese firms assume for the second half of the fiscal year, but their earnings and financial conditions have been generally healthy

I posted earlier on the idea that the FOMC will be concerned about yen-related volatility in its decision (opinion from Morgan Stanley)