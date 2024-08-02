Japan finance minister Suzuki:

Important to keep proper debt management through close dialogue with markets

Reduction in BOJ’s JGB purchases would increase need for financial institutions to buy JGBs, raising importance of dialogue with markets

Correction in yen's weakness could push down import prices, tame consumer prices

Need conviction that Japan won’t go back to deflation before announcing complete exit from deflation

I'm sure Japanese authorities were not expecting such a meltdown in their stock markets. Sure, they accepted a higher yen would sap some of the strength but it appears they are getting more than they bargained for. They are scrambling to restore confidence.

Sounds to me like an assurance that rate hikes are over for now. I'm sure they are anyway, but Suzuki sounding a wee bit despearete here.

