Japan finance minister Suzuki:
- Important to keep proper debt management through close dialogue with markets
- Reduction in BOJ’s JGB purchases would increase need for financial institutions to buy JGBs, raising importance of dialogue with markets
- Correction in yen's weakness could push down import prices, tame consumer prices
- Need conviction that Japan won’t go back to deflation before announcing complete exit from deflation
I'm sure Japanese authorities were not expecting such a meltdown in their stock markets. Sure, they accepted a higher yen would sap some of the strength but it appears they are getting more than they bargained for. They are scrambling to restore confidence.
That comment from Suzuki:
Sounds to me like an assurance that rate hikes are over for now. I'm sure they are anyway, but Suzuki sounding a wee bit despearete here.
