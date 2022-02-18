Suzuki speaking following the Japanese CPI data.

Headline CPI has risen for 5 months in a row. Once energy prices are excluded though the country is showing deep disinflation (January was -0.7% y/y once surging fuel prices were taken out).

Suzuki:

recent price rises driven mostly by increases in energy costs, though forex moves also has had some impact

if inflation rises before improvement in job market, wage hikes kick in, that could affect consumption

will closely watch global economic developments including inflation, energy price moves

govt ready to deploy necessary fiscal stimulus as economy still suffering from covid-19 crisis

it's true japan's fiscal situation becoming more severe

Japan must maintain its resolve to get its fiscal house in order