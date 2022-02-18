Suzuki speaking following the Japanese CPI data.

Japan January Headline CPI 0.5% y/y (expected 0.6%)

Headline CPI has risen for 5 months in a row. Once energy prices are excluded though the country is showing deep disinflation (January was -0.7% y/y once surging fuel prices were taken out).

Suzuki:

  • recent price rises driven mostly by increases in energy costs, though forex moves also has had some impact
  • if inflation rises before improvement in job market, wage hikes kick in, that could affect consumption
  • will closely watch global economic developments including inflation, energy price moves
  • govt ready to deploy necessary fiscal stimulus as economy still suffering from covid-19 crisis
  • it's true japan's fiscal situation becoming more severe
  • Japan must maintain its resolve to get its fiscal house in order
Japan finance minister Suzuki