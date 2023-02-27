Adam had this from Morgan Stanley earlier:

I'm adding in this snippet now on the dollar. A note from analysts at the firm highlight weather factors as a supporting factor for the USD. MS say they are wary of the stronger January data from the US, in particular “motor vehicle and food services and the seasonal boost they received in January.”

MS sees some give back for consumption in February and March given less favourable seasonalities:

“With February shaping up to be warmer than average, we remain uneasy about taking duration risk in the US and wary of selling US dollars”

MS see possible upside surprises to consensus forecasts due to warmer weather.