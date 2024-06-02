Saudi energy minister comments after the OPEC+ meeting.

Says we are waiting for interest rates to come down, better trajectory of global growth, that would probably cause demand to increase with a clear path

Says some ministers gathered in riyadh to make sure we interact with each other and message is comprehensively understood and agreed upon

Says discussions among eight countries implementing voluntary cuts started two or three weeks ago

Oil futures trade begins for the week at 6pm US Eastern time.