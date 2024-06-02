Saudi energy minister comments after the OPEC+ meeting.
- Says we are waiting for interest rates to come down, better trajectory of global growth, that would probably cause demand to increase with a clear path
- Says some ministers gathered in riyadh to make sure we interact with each other and message is comprehensively understood and agreed upon
- Says discussions among eight countries implementing voluntary cuts started two or three weeks ago
ICYMI:
Oil futures trade begins for the week at 6pm US Eastern time.