When asked for assurance that he will not use military or economic coercion as he tries to get control over Greenland, President-elect Trump said he cannot assure of either of these two.

Adds:

  • Needs Greenland for protection purposes
  • He would consider Tariffs on Denmark over Greenland
  • Denmark should give Greenland up

He has added:

  • NATO should be at 5% contributions

ON replacing Michael Barr on the Federal Reserve:

  • He will comment on that later

On Canada:

  • He would use economic force with Canada
  • We don't need Canada cars or milk

On Prices:

  • We will see pretty drastic moves lower in prices

Other comments:

  • Says two bills could be quicker to pass priorities in Congress
  • Meta has come a long way
  • He is ok with spending cuts
  • On debt ceiling, does not want to see a defaults, but just wants to see an extension of the debt ceiling