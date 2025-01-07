When asked for assurance that he will not use military or economic coercion as he tries to get control over Greenland, President-elect Trump said he cannot assure of either of these two.
Adds:
- Needs Greenland for protection purposes
- He would consider Tariffs on Denmark over Greenland
- Denmark should give Greenland up
He has added:
- NATO should be at 5% contributions
ON replacing Michael Barr on the Federal Reserve:
- He will comment on that later
On Canada:
- He would use economic force with Canada
- We don't need Canada cars or milk
On Prices:
- We will see pretty drastic moves lower in prices
Other comments:
- Says two bills could be quicker to pass priorities in Congress
- Meta has come a long way
- He is ok with spending cuts
- On debt ceiling, does not want to see a defaults, but just wants to see an extension of the debt ceiling