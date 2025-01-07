When asked for assurance that he will not use military or economic coercion as he tries to get control over Greenland, President-elect Trump said he cannot assure of either of these two.

Adds:

Needs Greenland for protection purposes

He would consider Tariffs on Denmark over Greenland

Denmark should give Greenland up

He has added:

NATO should be at 5% contributions

ON replacing Michael Barr on the Federal Reserve:

He will comment on that later

On Canada:

He would use economic force with Canada

We don't need Canada cars or milk

On Prices:

We will see pretty drastic moves lower in prices

Other comments: