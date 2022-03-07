More from UK PM Johnson:

Energy sanctions are very much on the table

Everyone is on the same journey when it comes to energy sanctions

So far, the journey is a difficult one as imposing sanctions will likely lead to higher prices which allows Russia to sell their oil to places like China and India at higher prices (they already are). It also leads to higher costs for consumers in UK, Europe and US.

There must be other sources of energy. Does it come from Saudi Arabia? Does it come as a result of an Iran nuclear deal or Venezuela? Does it come more drilling? or from alternative sources.

Elon Musk tweeted his support for reviving nuclear power saying:

Last week, he advocated for increasing oil and gas output, tweeting: