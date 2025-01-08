Fed's Waller

Long-term yields may have more of an inflation premium but Fed will fix that

US deficits may also be driving long-term yields higher

Some of ongoing services price inflation may represent lagged wage increases, which should ease

Tremendous uncertainty around what will happen with tariffs

Do not think 'draconian' tariffs will be implemented

In the near-term do not think there will be a huge impact on inflation from tariffs

Until Trump policies are clear, it will be hard for markets and the Fed to assess the next year

Return to the lower bound does not seem likely any time soon

Current rate are restrictive, though not tight enough to cause a recession

The labor market is not behaving like an economy that's overheating

Waller is getting a bit wide of his lane here but it's useful to highlight the Fed's thinking.