Fed's Waller
  • Long-term yields may have more of an inflation premium but Fed will fix that
  • US deficits may also be driving long-term yields higher
  • Some of ongoing services price inflation may represent lagged wage increases, which should ease
  • Tremendous uncertainty around what will happen with tariffs
  • Do not think 'draconian' tariffs will be implemented
  • In the near-term do not think there will be a huge impact on inflation from tariffs
  • Until Trump policies are clear, it will be hard for markets and the Fed to assess the next year
  • Return to the lower bound does not seem likely any time soon
  • Current rate are restrictive, though not tight enough to cause a recession
  • The labor market is not behaving like an economy that's overheating

Waller is getting a bit wide of his lane here but it's useful to highlight the Fed's thinking.