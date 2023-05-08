Earlier:
More from her interview with CNBC, this time on tightening credit and its impacts upon the economy:
- There has been ongoing tightening of lending conditions
- Fed is aware that tightening of credit conditions is something that will slow economy, taking that into account
- Some of the heat is coming out of the labor market
- I believe there is a path to bring inflation down in context of continued strong labor market, but of course there are risks
- Can't rule out a recession, but don't think that's the most likely path