More comments from Treas. Sec. Yellen:

  • Russian economy is reeling from sanctions.
  • The market in rubles is not a free market
  • The issue with blocking oil exports from Russia is that many countries especially in Europe, are highly dependent on it
  • It could see sky rocketing prices from a complete Russian oil export ban
  • We ideally would like to impose as much pain as possible on Russia but have to take into account the consequences
  • We are put in place sanctions every weekend I do believe they are working

The comments are not exactly a surprise

On the US economy: